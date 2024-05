There is civil unrest in both New Caledonia and Rafah as conflict continues, the Waitangi Treaty is claimed to have been breached regarding the governments reforms on hospitals.

One person has died after two cars crashed between Whanganui and Palmerston North.

Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 7.50am today on State Highway 3 near Edenmore Rd, Turakina.

“One person was critically injured and sadly passed away at the scene,” police said.

“The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.”