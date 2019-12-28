A man has been arrested after allegedly escaping custody and spending two months on the run.

The 31-year-old wanted by Wellington Police was arrested this afternoon.

READ MORE:

• Prisoner at Rimutaka Prison charged with attempted murder

• Police find escaped prisoner near Wellington

• Prisoner in court after alleged attempted murder of fellow inmate

He allegedly escaped custody while in hospital in October, police said.

Advertisement

He has been charged with escaping custody and is expected to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday.

Police have not given the name of the man they have arrested. But in October, police issued a mugshot and alert seeking help finding Uditha Punchihewa, 31, who they described as dangerous.

Punchihewa was alleged to have escaped from Hutt Hospital while on a toilet break, Stuff reported.

Punchihewa was understood to have been inside the hospital - guarded by authorities - when he managed to get free and sneak out a side door.

It is understood he was admitted to hospital after being assaulted by another inmate. He had been wearing a hospital gown at the time, it was reported.

Police would later find he had changed into ordinary clothes taken from a clothesline from a house near the hospital, Stuff reported.

The case was highlighted on an episode of Police Ten 7 on October 17 - about a week after Punchihewa allegedly fled authorities.

It came after four prisoners escaped police in one week in August.

Advertisement

The escapees included Levi Parekuka, who managed to make a break from police on August 23 while at Rotorua Hospital.

Police admitted they did not follow best practice after three inmates overpowered a guard and escaped from the Levin courthouse.