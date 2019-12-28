A person was left with serious injuries at the Ōpōtiki Rodeo today after reportedly being "dragged" by a horse.

Anti-Rodeo Action New Zealand representative and witness Lyn Charlton said it looked like "the rider got their hand stuck under the rigging" and was "hanging underneath the horse" while being "dragged".

She said the whole thing was "pretty dramatic".

Two ambulances were called to the arena at the northern end of St John St in Ōpōtiki and took away the injured rider, she said.

Advertisement

Charlton said she had seen loads of riders get badly injured in the ring over the years.

A St John spokeswoman said they got a call to Saint John St in Ōpōtiki about 12.50pm.

One person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with serious injuries, she said.