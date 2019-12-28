A person has died after rolling their car near Whanganui.

The person's vehicle rolled in a single car crash at Kaitoke, near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Concord Line, about 12.25pm, police said.

The death was the second of the holiday road toll period after a pedestrian died in Blenheim in the South Island last night in a single car collision.

State Highway 3 remained closed after the latest crash with traffic being diverted.

Serious Crash Unit investigators are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.