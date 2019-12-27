Millie Elder-Holmes has shared a poignant message for the New Year about making amends and taking ownership of your actions.

The lifestyle and wellness influencer shared the message to her Facebook page, Finding Millie.

In it, the daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and actress Hinemoa Elder, wrote openly that she'd "done really bad things to people in my life", some of which she couldn't even remember.

"Making amends is really important, I have done really bad things to people in my life, as an addict or as someone dealing with grief," she said in the post.

"My parents copped it exceptionally hard, and I still find myself apologising to my mum, and family members.

"The f***ed thing about being an addict or going through deep emotional trauma, is it messes with your emotions, it can harden you make you heartless ... but also it can effect [sic] your memory.

"So there were things that I did that hurt people close to me that I couldn't even recall.

"And working through those was a huge emotional process," Elder-Holmes said in the Facebook post.

Elder-Holmes has Previously spoken about how she overcame a $1000-a-day methamphetamine addiction only to have life turned upside down by the sudden death of her father to colon cancer, and the murder of her partner Connor Morris.

Morris died instantly when he was hit in the back of the head with a sickle, piercing his skull, during a fight in 2014.

In her post about the New Year, Elder-Holmes said how important it was to acknowledge any hurt you might have caused but also allow for others to make amends to you.

"It's huge hearing sorry from someone, closure is so nice when you are able to get it.

"Equally so it is hella triggering when someone won't acknowledge that they hurt you, even more so when they act like nothing has happened and essentially sweep it under the rug, or even worse that you are superficially close.

"That is triggering. That is hurtful."

She said it was time to "clear out shit" going into 2020.

"If you did some shady hateful shit to someone own it, if your [sic] not that person anymore. They could still be hurting. That wound could still be open for them."

Elder-Holmes implored anyone who she's hurt to get in touch so they could move forward.

Elder-Holmes moved to Greece, where her parents met, after the death of her father but appears to be back in New Zealand for the summer as has recently shared photos.