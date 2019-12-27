By RNZ

Rescuers have secured an injured orca tangled in a crayfish line east of Waiheke Island, and attempts are under way to free it.

The animal got caught in the line - which still had a buoy attached - in Northland on Christmas Eve.

The line continued to cut deeper into the young adult male, and could eventually sever its fin and kill it.

This adult male orca tangled up in a cray pot line in Northland has now been secured off Waiheke as efforts are made to cut the lines. Photo / Orca Research Trust

Several attempts to free the orca this week have been unsuccessful.

Ingrid Visser from Orca Research Trust said the team had managed to secure the injured animal off the eastern end of Waiheke this afternoon and were working to untangle it.

"We have the orca hooked onto the line to the buoys, so that's really fantastic, that means we have the potential now to cut him free.

"At the moment we're just waiting for him to tire out a little bit so we can safely bring him alongside, and then attempt to cut the line off."

She said they had used a system called kegging to secure the killer whale.

"Basically you hook onto the original line that's wrapped around the whale and then you attach inflatable buoys to the new keg line that we have on and that means that it also helps keep the whale near the surface.

"He did actually still have the cray pot attached to him so we've managed to remove that, so that reduced the chances of him drowning.

"We're very positive and hopeful that we'll be able to get him free today."

The orca that was entangled in a craypot line near Tutukaka on 23 December and made is way to Auckland, spotted here by the Devonport Maritime Museum. Photo / Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari

They would wait until the killer whale tired, then cut him free using a special hook.

"We have special hooks that allow us to get very close to the flesh - they're very soft, rounded edges on the outside and then on the inside of the hook it's very sharp so we can get it underneath the line and that meants that we don't cut into his flesh.

"We are asking the public to give us at least a 300m radius around us because he is very erratic in the directions that he's travelling and we need room for him to manouver in that we don't want another boat to come along and cut the line off because then we're back to square one.

The process could take hours, she said.

"It's all gonna depend on how quickly he tires and how the weather conditions remain as well."

"His family group is about a kilometre away but they need to be able to talk to him because he's sending out distress calls and they need to be able to hear that he is still in this area.

She said the rescue mission was all being conducted from inflatable boats, as it was believed too dangerous to the orca - a member of the dolphin family - to have people in the water with it as it may cause the orca to dive deeper and possibly drown.

She said the Department of Conservation's disentanglement team and rangers, Coastguard and police were helping.

