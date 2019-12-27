

Seven new cases of measles have been confirmed in Hawke's Bay in the past two weeks, taking the total to 26 for the year.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the new cases were linked to an infant too young to be immunised, who had been hospitalised recently.

"Public health has worked hard over the Christmas break to identify other close contacts to identify those not immune (protected against measles) because of the high likelihood they could get it too," she said.

Dr Eyre said as the cases were all closely linked, any risk to the wider general public was low.

Advertisement

"However this is a reminder to everyone to check their immune status and if people are concerned they should phone their doctor or Heathline 0800 611 116 if any symptoms developed," she said.

Anyone unsure of their immune status is strongly encouraged to check their records with their GP.

Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.5C or higher along with a runny nose, cough, sore red eyes, followed by a rash three to five days later which starts on the head and spreads down the body.

The MMR vaccine is free and offered to children on the immunisation schedule at 15 months and four years.