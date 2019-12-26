A four-car nose to tail is blocking the off-ramp to Mt Wellington from Auckland's Southern Motorway - stopping shoppers from getting to Sylvia Park.

The crash happened around 1pm and at least one vehicle is still blocking the off-ramp, a police spokeswoman said. Tow services had been called.



It appeared nobody had been injured in the crash.

Elsewhere traffic is busy heading north out of Auckland but is expected to ease this afternoon.

The NZ Transport Agency's holiday journey planner predicts when traffic is likely to be worst heading out of the main centres.

For Aucklanders the pinchpoint between Puhoi and Wellsford was expected to start easing at 3.30pm, but it's expected to be heavy all day on December 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Heading south the worst area is usually Takanini to Papakura but traffic is predicted to be heavy only briefly around 9-11am until December 30.

Traffic predictions are based on data from previous years but can vary due to weather, crashes and other unforeseen factors.