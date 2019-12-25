

What was meant to be an enjoyable Christmas with family for Colin and Denise Davis was spent dealing with the 15th dog attack on their sheep in six months.

In a Christmas Eve attack, two of the Davis' lambs were killed by dogs at the equestrian park. On Christmas day eight ewes and one lamb were killed.

Davis said this is the 15th dog attack on their sheep since June and the fifth at the Equestrian park this year. The couple have lost 152 sheep to dog attacks since the start of winter.

With Colin's mother in law and a bridesmaid from his wedding flown from Wales for Christmas, they've instead been camping out at the park since attempting to guard the sheep against further attacks.

"We've had no sleep," Colin said through bleary eyes on Thursday.

Farmers Colin and Denise Davis have once again had their sheep attacked by dogs over Christmas. Photo / Warren Buckland

He thought the attacks would cease after winter but now says they're "out of control".

"With something like a drought there are things you can do to help, but with an attack like this you just have no control," Davis said.

Park board member Karen Hampton found the sheep when going to feed her horse on Christmas day.

"It's totally devastating. It's just a waste because the dogs aren't hungry, they just do it for the kill," she said.

Many of the ewes died protecting the lambs.

"Seeing a ewe with its throat ripped out and a lamb beside it calling out for its mother who isn't responding is horrific," Hampton said.

"You just feel so helpless. The damage is already done, and you can't do anything. If I'd gone down 10 minutes earlier, I might've seen the dogs," she said.

The attacks have had a significant financial impact for the couple, costing them "tens of thousands of dollars".

The attacks also impact upon the mental health of the farmers and community.

"There's the stress of getting up in the morning and not knowing which mob of sheep have been attacked. There's nothing you can do about it," Colin said.

He said only one of his sheep which had been killed this year had been chewed on for the actual meat.

Often sheep are left alive but so severely injured they must be shot.

The park is used by club members including children.

"We don't need our children seeing dead sheep with their throats ripped out," Hampton said.

The three suspected dogs have been spotted multiple times the past few days at the park, the golf course, and surrounding orchards.

Locals have also been keeping a lookout for the dogs to protect the sheep.

Davis believes the council should step in and dogs which have attacked previously should be put down.

Hampton thinks owners need to take responsibility for their dogs and ensure they cannot escape, especially in rural areas.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said there had been an "unprecedented number" of sheep attacks by dogs this year.

She said there had been 20 different dog owners prosecuted in the last six months with more outcomes expected soon. More than $5000 in reparations had been paid and several dogs destroyed.

"I am pleased that dog owners are being held to account for attacking stock in our district," Hazlehurst said.

She stated that central government controls legislation around stock worrying and penalties but the council "would welcome any efforts to help us stop these attacks".

"However, the biggest effort must come from dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept under proper control at all times," Hazlehurst said.