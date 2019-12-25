On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The young boy will get a cast on Friday for four to six weeks.
"Thank you, Tauranga Hospital, for your care and attention. Thank you for the gifts he has received (x2!!) and for the kindness you've afforded us. My whānau will be bombarding this place tomorrow, I hope ya'll are prepared hehe."
Ria Hall is a New Zealand recording artist and a presenter on Maori TV's AIA Marae DIY.