A search and rescue operation is underway at Waipu in Northland for a person swept out to sea.

Police said they were notified of the incident at 10.10am this morning. A helicopter has been dispatched and the Waipu Fire Brigade are at the scene.

It is understood the incident took place at an isolated surf beach, just north of the popular holiday spot of Waipu, a small town about 40km south of Whangarei.

