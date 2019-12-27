This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

The number of rescues by lifeguards on Ocean Beach more than trebled in 2019 as a warm sea tempted growing numbers into at-times deceptive surf, new data shows.

Surf lifeguards on the beach say it was one of the toughest years in memory, and if the sea continues to be as warm as it was in 2019, more trouble awaits.

The Surf Life Saving New Zealand Annual Report show 15 people drowned on New Zealand beaches this year outside of patrolled hours or away from lifeguarded beaches.

Not one has died swimming between the flags, while 702 lives were saved by surf lifeguards in the past year.

Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club contributed 16 total rescues during the 2018/19 season – up from five in 2018 and one in 2017 - with Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club and Pacific Surf Life Saving Club adding three and one respectively.

The club at Ocean Beach spent 1700 hours on patrol during last season – up 132 hours from 2018 – while the overall completed patrol hours across New Zealand totalled 237,721.

Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club conducted a rescue every 106 hours while on patrol – on average 40 hours fewer than the national average of a rescue every 146 hours.

Director of Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club Matt Mannington attributed the rise in rescues, assists and hours to a rise in local population.

"We have put it down to population growth in that area," he said.

"More people have moved to the area, which means more people are getting in the water. The shore is definitely getting warmer too."

The Hawke's Bay region was last summer gripped by a marine heatwave that saw some ocean temperatures hit up to 6 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Sea temperatures hit close to 24C at one point.

Right now, far off the Hawke's Bay coast is one of the warmest sea spots on the planet with temperatures of up to 20C appearing as a bright red blob on satellite images, but there is no marine heatwave here yet.

Ocean Beach's year meant it sat top of the rescue rankings across the entire Central and Eastern regions.

A surf lifesaving event at Ocean Beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

The report also revealed that Ocean Beach Surf Life Saving Club conducted 405 preventative actions and administered one major and four minor first aids.

Mannington added: "The last year was very busy – it was one of our busiest years for a while."

The 17,000 members of Surf Life Saving New Zealand "performed outstandingly in their service to the public of New Zealand", according to President of Surf Life Saving New Zealand Brian Velvin.

"Again the countless hours they have dedicated to patrolling have resulted in the numerous rescues and preventative actions that are detailed in this report," he said. "On top of those hours are the many other activities involved in keeping our clubs running."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Chairman Brent Warner said they were "absolutely driven to make sure there are no preventable drownings on our beaches".

"We continue to engage with government on opportunities for long-term, sustainable funding in perpetuity and a significant amount of work has gone into those relationships," he said.