The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption has been suspended.

Superintendent Andy McGregor, the Bay of Plenty District Commander, confirmed the halt of the search this afternoon in a statement.

This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway, he said.

"Sadly no further items of significance have been located.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision."

Police said they remain ready to respond if new information comes to light.

Police urge anyone who may locate items that could assist this search to call 111 immediately.