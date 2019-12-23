Kiwi actor Robbie Magasiva has broken his silence after his late brother's domestic violence court case was revealed last week.

Robbie posted on social media this morning with a photo and caption reading: "Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing. Rest now Pua."

The Instagram post is the first since Pua Magasiva's dark final days were revealed last Wednesday when a court suppression order lapsed after a legal challenge by the Herald, Stuff and his widow Lizz.

Pua, an actor and entertainer, was convicted of assaulting Lizz just two weeks before his death, while on the night of his suspected suicide he again attacked his wife.

In an exclusive interview, Lizz later told the Herald of the regular physical and emotional abuse she suffered during the two-and-half-year relationship.

"I loved Pua," she said.

"He would threaten to kill himself if I went to the police - or kill me."

Lizz said she was frustrated at the reaction to the way Pua was "glorified" after his death - particularly by the 38-year-old actor's "celebrity" friends and by his family.

"They all knew what was going on but did nothing. It is so hypocritical."

Lizz Magasiva told the Herald of her abusive relationship with her late husband. Photo / Mike Scott

Pua, who starred in Power Rangers and Sione's Wedding, died suddenly on May 11 during a visit to Wellington with his wife.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

In June, Robbie also posted on Instagram a photo of a tattoo on his left arm which he said was a "tribute to my beautiful loving brother."

Magasiva was best known for his role as nurse Vinnie Kruse on long-running Kiwi soap Shortland Street.

He was also a former host of The Flava breakfast radio show, which he left last year. Flava is owned by NZME, which owns and publishes the Herald.

Domestic violence: Do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone for police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside to where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633; www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843; www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450; www.areyouok.org.nz



Where to get mental health help

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.