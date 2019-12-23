A popular Hawke's Bay summer swimming hole on the Tutaekuri River has failed a Christmas Eve water quality test after 180,000 litres of effluent was discharged into a connecting stream.

According to the Land Air Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website the site, monitored near the Hawke's Bay Expressway bridge, failed the test "due to a pollution incident".

Hawke's Bay Regional Council confirmed there was a significant farm dairy effluent discharge into a tributary of the Mangatutu Stream on Monday, which flows into the Tutaekuri River.

The site has temporarily been deemed unsuitable for swimming, and experts recommend people do not swim at this site.

The source and cause have been identified and an investigation is under way and Hawke's Bay District Health Board has been notified.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre said it was important the public followed the no swim warning and avoided the Tutaekuri River for at least three days following this incident.

The district health board was working with Hawke's Bay Regional Council as it investigated this incident.

Dr Eyre reminded people not to swim in any waterway after heavy rain and to apply the common sense rule to stay out of the water if you couldn't see your feet in calf deep water.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's water quality team will be sampling the water again on December 30 but in the mean time the LAWA status will remain red until a clear result has been received.