State Highway 5 has been closed after a serious crash in Rangitaiki near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1.25pm on State Highway 5 near Rangitaiki School and Matea Rd.

Initial indications were that there were serious injuries, she said.

UPDATE 2:15PM

Due to a serious crash near the intersection with Matea Road, SH5 in Rangitaiki is CLOSED. Please consider to use Palmerston North and Gisborne as alternative routes. Please plan ahead and delay your journey, if possible. ^EHhttps://t.co/RvP3CPjGHl — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) December 23, 2019

Traffic management was in place and motorists should avoid the area or expect significant delays, she said.

Advertisement

A St John spokesman said two helicopters and two ambulances were at the scene.

There are unconfirmed reports at least one person has died

A woman at the nearby hotel said a witness to the crash described it as a head-on.

The woman said it appeared a car had drifted across the centre line into another vehicle, which was then hit by an oncoming truck.

The person who called emergency services was "definitely shaken up".

"The car was right in front of them. It just veered across the centre line."

The woman said it was sad start to Christmas for all of those involved.

It comes less than an hour after police reopened SH25a at Kopu after a fatal crash earlier today.

Advertisement