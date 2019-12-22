A Coroner is calling for trucks with semi-trailers to be fitted with a protection device after a Mosgiel man died in a crash two years ago.

Richard Gordon Harley, 27, died of massive head, spleen and liver injuries after the van he was driving crashed while over-taking a truck on State Highway 1 on-ramp at Saddle Hill, Dunedin, on May 23, 2017.

Harley, an electrician, was driving his work van in the middle of three lanes when he went to overtake a truck but failed to see a car had already begun a passing manoeuvre in the adjacent lane.

The two vehicles collided, and Harley braked heavily and swerved left into a truck, colliding with its steel trailer deck which smashed into the driver's side, causing fatal injuries.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Truck-trailer crash blocks gorge

• Truck and trailer crash brings down powerlines

• Truck carrying beehives crashes near SH4

• Serious crash: Truck catches fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

A police serious crash unit investigation found Harley's driving to be the cause of the crash he failed to check the adjacent lane was clear.

Senior Constable Crosland said a truck towing a semi-trailer was not required to be fitted with a "rear under run protection device [RUPD]".

He found that device would have stopped the trailer's deck from protruding into Harley's vehicle, killing him.

In response to the coroner, the Ministry of Transport said it was aware there was some international research which suggested front and rear RUPDs could have "some safety benefits".

"However, previous research undertaken by the Ministry of Transport has also found that our heavy vehicle fleet has a number of unique factors that make it harder to extrapolate overseas experience.

"In particular, our large forestry and dairy sectors mean a relatively large percentage of the heavy vehicle fleet is likely to be used for part of their journeys off road."

The installation of the RUPDs would cause an expense to those trucks, however it would investigate further in regards to injury prevention.

Advertisement

Coroner David Robinson recommended the Ministry amend its rules to require RUPDs be fitted on semi-trailers.