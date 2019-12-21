Ho ho hooray - fine, settled weather is on the way for New Zealand this Christmas.

After a month which saw serious flooding in the South Island and thunderstorms and tornadoes in the north, Kiwis can enjoy a Christmas free of weather dramas.

Christmas Day will be fine almost everywhere, with just a few showers expected in the east of the North Island and the deep south of the South Island, MetService forecaster Sonja Farmer said.

"It's a nice present in itself, the fact that we've got no significant weather coming."

Advertisement

The beach will be a good option for Kiwis this Christmas, with fine weather on the way for most. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The lead up to Santa's big day would also be settled across much of the country, Farmer said.

Today would see patchy rain at the bottom of the South Island, but everywhere else should be fine.

"It's going to be a lovely day."

Tomorrow and Christmas Eve were also looking good, she said.

Today our meteorologists wrote forecasts for Christmas Day.

Check https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR to see how they stack up against these historical averages. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/41zwEpMFVp — MetService (@MetService) December 20, 2019

It would be warm in some areas - Te Kūiti was expected to reach highs of 28C tomorrow and Tuesday, while Hamilton would have a pair of 26C highs. Tauranga would top 25C both days.

The settled, mild pattern was expected to continue on Christmas Day, Farmer said.

The east of the North Island around Gisborne and the deep south of the South Island would receive a few showers, but everywhere else should be fine.

"They'll get some showers, but the overall theme [for the country] is fine. There's nothing untoward on the horizon."

Advertisement

SETTLED LEAD UP TO CHRISTMAS. Yesterday's southerly change has cleared skies across much of Aotearoa, but a few showers... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Friday, 20 December 2019

Hot spots would include Thames, Paeroa, Waihī and Kerikeri, all sizzling with highs of 25C.

Aucklanders could expect a mild 22C, but it will be cooler in other main centres, with Wellington on 19C, Christchurch 17C and Dunedin 15C.

Across the Tasman, where scorching temperatures keep breaking records - the 40.9C average maximum across Australia on Tuesday was the country's hottest on record - perfect conditions are also expected for the much-anticipated Boxing Day test.

Ross Taylor in action for the Black Caps during the first test against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Sixteen-thousands Kiwis are expected to join locals at Melbourne Cricket Ground as the Black Caps take on Australia at home.

A high of 22C is expected in Melbourne on Boxing Day, with partly cloudy conditions and 20km/h to 30km/h southerlies, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Day two of the test is also forecast to be partly cloudy, with the mercury rising to 26C.