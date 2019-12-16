A huge tree has fallen across Hospital Rd in South Auckland as high winds batter Auckland, completely blocking access to Middlemore Hospital from the north.

Fire crews were called at 11.38am after the tree came down, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said.

Three crews are at the scene working at the tree with chainsaws while they wait for council aborists to arrive, Dally said.

There had been no injuries or damage to vehicles but the tree would be blocking the road for several hours, he said.

FENZ had also been called to two reports of power lines down elsewhere in Auckland as stormy weather hits New Zealand.

Three fire crews armed with chainsaws are attempting to remove a large tree blocking the northern end of Hospital Rd outside Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Elsewhere flooding has partly closed Tamaki Drive on Auckland's waterfront, the NZ Transport Agency said.

High tide and strong winds had flooded a low-lying section of the road between Ngapipi and Gladstone Rds just before 12pm.

FLOODING - TAMAKI DR, HOBSON BAY - 11:55AM

High tide and strong winds have a section of Tamaki Dr flooded currently, between Ngapipi Rd and Gladstone Rd. Expect delays. Use alternative route if possible as partial closure is likely. ^TP pic.twitter.com/5mhbUEW7ur — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) December 16, 2019

Wind, rain, thunderstorms and even some snow is battering New Zealand owing to a massive Tasman low, where even small coastal tornadoes could form.

Auckland is on watch for strong northeasterly winds today while a large part of the country is under a heavy rain watch.

"Today's low pressure system will bring rain to almost everywhere in New Zealand. As the low moves away most people will notice the cooler southwesterly winds sweeping over the country," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

MetService said some Tasman District Council rain gauges and one in Marlborough had recorded more than 100mm between 8pm and 11am today.

Nelson and Blenheim had had 49mm and 29mm respectively.

But good news should soon be on the way ahead of Christmas Day.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather system made landfall on Monday night, and would bring rain to 90 per cent of the country as it moved southeast Tuesday.

The hardest hit areas would be Bay of Plenty, the Central Plateau and Taranaki, which all had heavy rain watches in place.

A strong wind watch was in place for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, with potentially gale-force northeasterlies forecast.

Under overcast skies there are just a few showers around the #Auckland region at the moment, but periods of heavier rain are likely today from later this morning, along with a risk of thunderstorms https://t.co/7k3nmdWQwx ^PL pic.twitter.com/ZyqVEPn4DY — MetService (@MetService) December 16, 2019

And there are also a raft of road closures in the South Island.

Ferris said heavy rain was also expected in Auckland this afternoon, with potential for downpours around rush hour.

"It is something to keep an eye on. There could be heavy squalls over certain areas causing surface flooding, and with the wind add extra element of flying debris, branches falling from trees."

There was also a moderate risk of thunderstorms this morning and afternoon for Northland, Auckland and northern Waikato, and for this afternoon and evening for the rest of Waikato, Bay of Plenty, western Gisborne, Taranaki, Taumarunui and Taupō.

These thunderstorms could bring localised heavy rain with intensities up to 25mm per hour, strong wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and even coastal tornadoes.

For the central North Island there was also the risk of small hail and severe downpours of up to 40mm per hour.

Summer snow for some of the South Island passes as a cooler southerly flow undercuts warm and moist northerlies. ^PL https://t.co/ngqrLn4ieK — MetService (@MetService) December 16, 2019

Heavy rain warnings were in place for Mt Taranaki, Nelson and Marlborough through to this evening.

MetService had also issued road snowfall warnings for Arthur's Pass, Lewis Pass and Porters Pass for this evening.

The Severe Weather Warnings & Watches have just been updated https://t.co/Sd5C6lJ4hl ^PL pic.twitter.com/i9kzidV5qD — MetService (@MetService) December 16, 2019

Ferris said already elevated parts of Nelson and Marlborough had seen over 100mm of rain overnight Monday.

This evening and tonight there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms about northern Buller and western Nelson, with potential for heavy rain intensities up to 20mm per hour.

The severe weather has already led to rescues in the area.

Much needed rain 🌧️ for the North Island is on tap over the next day or so.



However, some locations may see a bit too much rain. Thus, a risk for slips and localised flooding for those that see the heaviest rain. pic.twitter.com/YWJY1sXI5m — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 16, 2019

Two men were winched to safety this morning after finding themselves trapped by the swollen Aorere River in Golden Bay.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter chief crewman Paul "Ernie" Bryant told Stuff the pair were caught out when the heavy rain caused the river to rise rapidly.

The pair were uninjured.

State Highway 63 via St Arnaud closed due to flooding Wairau Valley this morning – likely to remain closed overnight after continuous rainfall raised the Wairau River’s levels, overtopping onto the highway.https://t.co/bPt1pxQNLM pic.twitter.com/qgnEudVMly — Top of the South (@NZTATotS) December 16, 2019



Road closures in the South Island include SH63, between Branch River Bridge and the Wairau River Bridge due to flooding.

And a temporary speed restriction of 30km/h is also in place on SH1 near the Rangitata River Bridge due to flooding and an uneven surface.

On the West Coast, the planned reopening of SH6 from Harihari to Whataroa will now be weather dependent. The section of the road, damaged by previous flooding, was set to reopen on Friday morning.

A wild weather day is expected on Tuesday with 🌧️, ⛈️ and 🌬️ impacting much of NZ. Some of the heaviest rain will likely fall in Taranaki and Bay of Plenty - watch for localised flooding and remember to never drive through standing water.



NIWA’s high-resolution forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/y3bIBv8ak6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 16, 2019

On Wednesday the low would away to the east, directing widespread showers and cooler southwesterly gales to many parts of the country.

Ferris said this would see significant temperature drops, with highs of 13C and 14C forecast in parts of the South Island.

On Thursday and Friday, another front was expected to move eastwards across the country, followed by a narrow ridge on Saturday.

Another front then approaches New Zealand from the Tasman Sea late Saturday.

Although this might all sound a bit unsettled leading into the Christmas break, Ferris said it was unlikely to last.

"At the moment there are pretty good signals there will be quite a bit of fine weather. It looks likely a high-pressure system will cover most of the country. It won't be fine everywhere but no huge rain-bringers at this stage."

Ferris said by Friday they would have a much clearer idea of exactly what weather joy Christmas Day would bring.

While it was too soon to give a full steer on Xmas Day weather, a 10-day automatically forecast generated by MetService's computer weather modelling system was predicting a cloudy day, with a high of 22C in Auckland.

That projection was also predicting a mixture of sun and showers around Gisborne, again with a high of 22C, and sun and showers in Wellington, and a high of 18C.