The road safety message from NZ Police this year is not what anyone would expect.

Instead of highlighting bad behaviour on the road, police decided to take the opposite approach and spread some Christmas cheer instead.

A new video, released just in time for the holidays, shows officers "catching" people obeying road rules and stopping them to reward them for it.

People who were spotted obeying road signs got a surprise when they were pulled over by police but soon discovered it was all for a good reason.

Advertisement

They were, in fact, stopped because they had done the right thing. Instead of the usual fine, police got to hand out some rewards.

Police handed groceries and grocery vouchers to the law-abiding citizens, the result of a partnership with New World.

"For our Christmas road safety messaging, we thought we'd do something a little different," police said in the caption for the video on Facebook.

NZ Police have found a different way to deliver their road safety message this Christmas. Photo / Facebook

The video has been shared more than 2500 times in just 24 hours and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from people.

"I'd have a mini heart attack at first, being pulled over, but a lovely thing to do. Merry Christmas," one person commented.

"I'd bawl my bloody eyes out. This is awesome. Merry Christmas NZ Police," another person said.

"Too awesome! Love the gesture, especially as this can be a difficult time for some," someone else said.

Police have warned they will be out next week and once again looking out for people doing the right thing.