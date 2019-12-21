One of the busiest traffic days of the year has worsened after a car crash blocked both lanes of a Coromandel State Highway.

Police were called to the two-car crash just before midday on Kopu-Hikuai Rd, between Kitahi Rd and Tairua Rd.

An air ambulance rescue helicopter attended to take one person with critical injuries to hospital.

Both lanes of the busy holiday road were closed. State Highway 25A cut across Coromandel Forest Park and led to holiday hotspots including Pauanui and Hahei.

Elsewhere, police in Auckland were responding to an incident in Papatoetoe after a motorcycle and car collided.

One person had reportedly sustained serious injuries following the crash which took place around 12.10pm on Bridge St.

The serious crash unit would visit the scene and a cordon was put in place around the street. Motorists were asked by police to avoid the area.

More to come.