Upper Hutt police have appealed for information from the public after a man died at an address on Flora McCurdy Walk in Ebdentown last night.

Police were called to the property at 8.10pm after a report was filed of an injured man there.

Medical attention was given to the 42-year-old, police said, but he later died at the scene.

Investigators were this morning treating the death as unexplained and appealed to the public for information to be shared with them.

In a statement, police said anyone who could assist with the investigation should contact them on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A guard remains at the property watching over the scene.