A violent inmate who said he wants to be New Zealand's first serial killer has been locked up for threatening to kill a fellow prisoner.

Frank Finch, 22, who also "applauded the actions" of the March 15 mosque shooter, was sentenced to an extra nine months today.

But the sentencing concluded in his absence at Christchurch District Court this afternoon when he was removed from the dock after a prolonged outburst.

He appeared to take issue with references to him allegedly being associated with a white supremacy gang.

Advertisement

It was "slander", he yelled, before abusing court officials and Judge Tom Gilbert.

"I'm sick of being locked in a cage," he said.

Finch said he'd only return to prison and "flip out". He then shouted more obscenities.

Earlier this year, while in prison, he told a Corrections officer that he wanted to be New Zealand's first serial killer.

Asked about what his family thought, he said he didn't "give a f***" and threatened to graphically kill them.

He later claimed it was just a "throwaway line" and that he was just being "flippant and immature".

Finch was jailed for 16 months for threatening to kill.

Before he was due to be released on November 6, he told a probation officer he would refuse to comply with any release conditions.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Finch said he would kill another prisoner and if he couldn't get to that person, then he would assault or kill a prison officer.

Judge Gilbert today said the threats needed to be taken seriously.

A pre-sentence report was "in some ways quite disturbing", showing Finch to be manipulative and having "ongoing fantasies about serious violence".

Judge Gilbert said he needed to hold Finch accountable for his actions while also protecting the community.

Finch was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment and said when it comes for his release, he'll be subjected to a raft of robust release conditions.