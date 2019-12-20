EDTIORIAL

The weekend before Christmas will be a busy few days for many of us, so thanks to you for dropping in to read. We are genuinely heartened and inspired by our readers returning each week.

In this season of giving, this is an opportunity to give thanks for your continued consideration of our journalism; for sharing your stories; for the support you give our advertisers; and for your interest in our work across our parent company's newspaper, digital and radio platforms.

READ MORE:

• NZME financial result: Profit of $11.6m, paywall on the way

• NZ Herald Premium subscriptions hit new milestone, NZME half-year operating Ebitda at $19.4 million

• Radio ratings: Newstalk ZB closes out 2019 on a high

• NZME anti-phishing campaign among iSANZ winners

It's the point in the year when we should be welcoming. As our name suggests, the Weekend Herald dominates the weekend news agenda, with 516,000 readers each week (according to Nielsen readership results released last month) including 7000 who have joined the fold since last year. Welcome to you, new readers, you are in the company of the discerning and well-informed.

Christmas is a time for celebration. This year, we are celebrating the 3.2 million New Zealanders who listen to our radio networks, read our newspapers or access our digital and mobile sites each month. Christmas is a time to be grateful, and we most sincerely are.

Christmas, many people also say, is a time for faith. We are very moved by your faith in us to inform and entertain you each weekend. It lifts us. So too, Christmas is time for spending - thanks again for spending precious time with us.

Have a wonderful Christmas.