A man has been arrested after driving a van through the front door of the Work and Income building in Thames after allegedly making a threat towards staff.

The office was open at the time but had been placed on lockdown just before the van was driven through, and people in the building had managed to hide in a room at the back, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

No one was injured.

Police were called to the scene on Pollen St at 9.30am today and the driver was arrested.

"There were a number of people in the building at the time. They had all taken cover out the back and the building had been placed on lockdown."

The van had since been removed from the building which had no structural damage, she said.

Work and Income Waikato Regional Commissioner Te Rehia Papesch said police were called after a threat was allegedly made against staff.

"Our team responded promptly, moved people in the building to safety and temporarily went into lockdown while police worked to resolve the matter."

There had been some damage to the building which was being assessed to determine when the building can reopen.

"When security incidents occur at our MSD offices, we have a standard process we follow to protect staff, clients, our security guards and members of the public.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our clients today – we want to encourage anyone needing help to give us a call on 0800 559 009 or use their MyMSD app."