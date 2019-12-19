A main road on the West Coast of the South Island is scheduled to reopen today after being washed out by last week's storms.

The NZ Transport Agency has confirmed that it intended to fully reopen State Highway 6 south of Hokitika to Makarora, including the only section currently still closed, with the most slips and damage, Mt Hercules south of Harihari to Whataroa.

The agency confirmed the link from the north to the glacier towns at Franz Josef and Fox would be reopening on Friday, December 20 at 9am.

"This reopening will be weather dependent and will close overnight from 9pm. From Saturday 21 Dec the road will open from 7am to 9pm daily. There will be single lane sections and traffic lights will be in place."

Satellite image of the storm front crossing the Tasman to bring heavy wind and rain to the West Coast in early December. Photo / JMA

Businesses along the coast, particularly tourism operators, have struggled with multiple road closures since a storm lashed the region for almost a week.

Today's removal of blockades at Mt Hrecules will fully reopen State Highway 6 south of Hokitika through to Otago in time for Christmas.