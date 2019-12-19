A freestyle motocross rider filmed jumping over sections of roads and streams around Park Island has been condemned by Napier City Council.

The rider was filmed making daring leaps on his motorbike across various areas around Napier on Wednesday, before the videos were uploaded to the Counter Culture NZ Facebook page.

The video had received almost 20,000 views in the 24 hours after it was posted.

A freestyle motocross rider jumps a stream at Park Island. Photo / Facebook

When shown the video a Napier City Council spokeswoman said this type of behaviour "needs to be reported to police as soon as it is seen".

"It is illegal."

Hawke's Bay Today has approached the rider for comment.