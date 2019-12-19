

Slain Napier police officer Senior Constable Len Snee's nephew Dan Snee has graduated as a police officer.

Dan graduated from the Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday, one of 60 new cops who completed their training for the frontline.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the number was record-breaking and the constables from Wing 333 were being deployed to the frontline just in time for the busy summer months.

READ MORE:

• Daughter-in-law of shot Hawke's Bay cop Len Snee says he'd be alive if new gun laws were around in 2009

• Premium - Wife of policeman killed during Napier siege breaks her silence: 'For me, life is about squashing down sad and putting on a brave face'

• Constable Len Snee remembered

• Vicki Snee to wed

Advertisement

Len Snee died shortly after he and fellow officers Grant Diver and Bruce Miller went to Jan Molenaar's Chaucer Rd home on Hospital Hill on May 7, 2009, to execute what was expected to be a routine drugs search warrant.

Molenaar opened fire with an automatic rifle on all three officers and Lenny Holmwood, a friend of the gunman, who intervened.

They were shot in the first minutes of what became a 51-hour siege that saw many acts of bravery and ended with the gunman's suicide.

Nash, who was at the graduation ceremony at the college in Porirua, paid a special tribute to Dan.

"I am proud of them all. I also want to pay special tribute to one of the officers graduating today.

"Constable Dan Snee is receiving a special award for leadership.

"Dan has chosen a career in police 10 years after his uncle, Senior Constable Len Snee, died in the Napier siege."

Dan would be posted to Eastern District, Nash said.

Advertisement

Both Len and Dan played for the Hawke's Bay Magpies in the midfield.

Dan said he was wearing the blue uniform like his uncle before him because he wants to make his community a safer place.

"I'm here because I love working in team environments, and I'm looking forward to the work/life balance that the job will bring."

Dan is used to lining up in front of an audience as a rugby player who has played more than 30 tests for Spain; the last one was in March 2018.

His rugby skills have taken him around the world, but he'll soon be back home in Eastern District where he's keen to put his new policing skills to work.

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts with the Eastern District expected to get six new constables.