Psychologists in Whakatāne are cutting their holiday leave to manage "an influx of referrals" after the Whakaari / White Island eruption.

One of them, Dr Sally Davis, told NZME it was great people were reaching out for help but she said usually at this time of the year there was less support available.

"Services are pulling together to try to plug some of those gaps this Christmas given these extraordinary circumstances."

People embrace after observing a minute's silence in Whakatāne. Photo / Alan Gibson

Davis said some practitioners were going on leave for some time but others who were able to make themselves available during the break were doing so.

She added that "community mental health services continue to be available over the holiday period" too.

This is an event that we have not experienced before.

Davis said she "personally had an influx of referrals following Whakaari".

These ranged from friends and family of those who had lost their lives or were recovering in hospital, to first responders "who have been and continue to be exposed to traumatic scenes".

"This is an event that we have not experienced before - support is required in a variety of ways to a variety of people in a variety of roles/disciplines."

White Island aerial view after the volcanic eruption. Photo / George Novak

She said the needs would continue for "some time".

"This is just the beginning. Many people have an increased level of support from family and friends following the initial aftermath of such a traumatic event. It is when people return to their work and their routines that those needing support feel the gaps and increased need for support."

She hoped those affected by the eruption would be able to spend time with loved ones who normally live elsewhere over the Christmas break.

Focus: The faces of those confirmed to have died in or after the Whakaari / White Island eruption. Video / Katee Shanks

Psychologist Dr Lara Akers-Douglas is contracted to give counselling to hospital and emergency staff.

She has cancelled the start of her Christmas leave to accommodate the extra Whakaari-related referrals she was receiving.

"Healing from an event like this is best done in the context of existing social structures and networks."

Akers-Douglas said after a traumatic event, many people experienced "intrusive thoughts and images, reoccurring thoughts and memories about the event, and feelings of high anxiety, shock, grief, or guilt".

"People might have difficulty sleeping and might experience nightmares. These symptoms are part of the brain's way of processing and can be very distressing, though they often resolve within a few weeks.

Whakatāne locals sing and pray on the waterfront. Photo / Alan Gibson

"Immediately following a critical incident, the main role of a mental health professional is to help the individual regain a sense of safety, calm, self and community efficacy, connectedness and hope."

Akers-Douglas said spending time with existing family groups, friends, churches, work and sports teams often helped with this "although it is natural to wish to isolate".

She said some people might be concerned that talking about their experiences or emotional state will affect others negatively "so may try to internalise this".

"In many instances, the very people they are trying to protect are desperate to help, but unsure how. Finding ways to generate feelings of connection and security can be a way to allow loved ones to be part of the healing journey."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets first responders who dealt with survivors from the eruption. Photo / Supplied

Dr Mark Thorpe was the principal psychologist and professional adviser in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board for 16 years.

He started, developed and ran the debriefing team until he moved into private practice and lecturing at Auckland University of Technology 11 years ago.

"My work was to try to look after the staff that were looking after the patients."

He said: "One of the definitions of stress or trauma is too much change, too quickly, with insufficient preparation and the Whakaari / White Island eruption fits perfectly into that."

Emergency services at Whakatāne Airport on the evening of the White Island eruption. Photo / George Novak

Thorpe said he felt "quite helpless" seeing the situation for his former colleagues, from afar.

"I want to do something and I can't and I thought well, that's probably what a whole lot of other people surrounding the team and first responders are feeling."

He said often "acts of God" or "Mother Earth" were harder for people to process.

"They're out of our control completely, different to a human-based thing. This earth that we walk on ... We don't expect it to suddenly explode."

He said many people on the front line were more disturbed by the extent of victims' burns and the pain they'd endured than other serious injuries or fatalities they'd witnessed.

"It's like our skin is the connection, our boundary between ourselves and the world ... That's quite different to having a heart attack or being in a car crash."

Thorpe also said the unknowns made the situation harder to cope with.

"When two people are still missing, or they haven't identified bodies ... Or not knowing if your son, daughter, mother or father is going to recover in hospital and what are they going to look like. That's terrible trauma to deal with and to sit with."

White Island eruption victims

- Sixteen deaths have been confirmed by police.

- One person died last Saturday at Waikato Hospital. Another person injured in the eruption and later repatriated to Australia, also died that day.

- Two people remain unaccounted for on or in the vicinity of Whakaari/White Island.

- Thirteen patients have been transferred to Australia.

- Eight patients are being treated at Middlemore Hospital, two at Waikato Hospital, two at Hutt Valley Hospital and two at Christchurch Hospital.

- Ten of those 14 patients across the country are in critical condition.

Source: The Ministry of Health

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE : 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE : 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP : 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202