A Samoan family is among a group moving into a brand-new public housing block in Wellington the week before Christmas.

Iosefo Aukusitino said it was like an early Christmas present for him and his wife and four children to be able to move into the four-bedroom home in the eastern suburb of Strathmore.

There are 12 new homes in the public housing block, built by new Crown agency Kāinga Ora. They include 10 two-bedroom duplex units and two four-bedroom standalone houses.

The new builds replace the previous five dwellings on the 2382sq m site, owned by Kāinga Ora.

"The new, low-maintenance homes are fully insulated, and have double glazing to keep them warm and dry, and healthier for our tenants," a spokeswoman said.

The Aukusitinos were previously living in a smaller, older Kāinga Ora home in Kilbirnie.

Aukusitino said they would treat the new home like their own and take good care of it.

"It is a Christmas present," he said, adding they all "feel excited, feel awesome".

He wanted to thank Kāinga Ora for giving them a home.

"We've actually been waiting for so long for new environment and new atmosphere, so I thank all the people working in this environment for this great opportunity."

Families who are currently in emergency transitional housing will also be moving into the new homes for Christmas, so they can celebrate the holiday season and start 2020 with a more permanent place to call home.

"Having these families move in to the homes will in turn free up space at emergency transitional housing for people who are in urgent need of somewhere safe, warm and dry to stay over the holiday period, while they are supported to find a permanent home" the spokeswoman said.

"We have focused on the need for more homes for single people with our developments such as Te Maru o Tawatawa, our new 34-unit development in Wellington's Berhampore.

"These two- and four-bedrooms will help us get families into warm, dry, safe and healthy homes for Christmas."

Kāinga Ora is a new agency that brings together the resources of KiwiBuild, Housing New Zealand, and its development subsidiary HLC.