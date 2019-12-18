A severely autistic man who was bashed outside the Green Bay shops earlier this month is back on his feet after being showered with love from the community.

Bradlee Mackay, 23, was left "traumatised", badly bruised and too scared to go outside following the brutal attack.

But, with the help of the community, Bradlee has now regained his confidence after he was invited to be a special guest down at the Drivesure Vehicle Testing station.

Bradlee loves collecting car registrations and number plates but has been too nervous to venture out of the house - until now.

"We had a very special guest at Drivesure Henderson this morning [Thursday]," Drivesure Vehicle testing wrote.

"Bradlee is Autistic, who loves number plates and Rego labels that unfortunately was hurt by some awful people down at the Green Bay shops a couple of weeks ago.

"He's been collecting old Rego labels for years and has over 3000! The whole community saves theirs for him.

"He was extremely excited with all the old Rego labels I had saved for him, he loved seeing all our boxes of number plates, deregistered plates, the machine that prints the Rego labels, and watching the WOF inspectors and looking under the cars down in the pit."

Bradlee, who also suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, an illness where any head injuries can trigger intense seizures, was lucky not to suffer further injuries following the attack.

But with Bradlee now back on his feet, his mother Lyn Brokenshire says she and her son wanted to thank the community for their love and support.

She revealed Bradlee has had immense support from the community, as well as overseas, and says the love and compassion from locals has helped her son recover from the attack.

"He's doing really well. He's back to his normal activities. The response from friends, family, neighbours, the community, it's been incredible," Brokenshire told the Herald.

Bradlee Mackay at Drivesure Vehicle Testing in Henderson. Photo / Drivesure Vehicle Testing

"So many people have given him car registrations, Coca-Cola, offers of free massages, just all the love and support has been amazing. it's warming to know so many people care.

"He's been down to the Green Bay shops with me and his confidence is certainly getting back up there. I've got him doing lawn mowing. I wasn't going to let him dwell on the attack, he's got to get back on the horse and keep going.

"His confidence isn't 100 per cent but its nearly there. Hundreds of people have sent him gifts and made get-well cards. Many locals have offered to walk him down to the shops. It's overwhelming.

"He's like a little celebrity. People from overseas have sent stuff over.

"Thank you to everybody who either sent messages of support, gifts or just took an interest in his wellbeing, it's come from far and wide."