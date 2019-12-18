A boy is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering what is said to be a "traumatic" injury in an incident south of Auckland last night.
Emergency services were called to a property on Turner Rd, in Ararimu, about 8.30pm.
Shortly afterwards, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, which airlifted the child to hospital.
A statement from the rescue helicopter service this morning said the boy was flown to Starship Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
"Crew tasked to Ararimu to assist a boy suffering a traumatic injury," it said.
Exactly what the injury was has not been released by authorities, nor has the boy's age.
READ MORE:
• New chopper unveiled for rescue squad - bigger, faster and imported from Italy
• Record day for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters: 11 missions in 24 hours
• Cape Brett rescue: Battle to save survivors in massive waves, strong winds
All further inquiries are now being referred to Police.
Yesterday, a police statement said officers were investigating the circumstances of the incident but did not believe them to be suspicious.