Good King Winstelas he looked out

On the bags of slush funds.

When the dosh lay round about

Donated by friends and good chums.

Brightly shone the media

On NZ First Foundation.

Oh their eyes were beadier

Than spots on a dalmation.

"Hither, press, and stand by me

If thou has a question.

I'll make thou life a misery

And take umbrage at thou suggestions.

"There is nothing for you to see here

As sure as I'm Winston Peters.

Go and drink another beer

And treat me like I'm Jesus."

***

Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda never fails!

Oh what fun it is for Labour

To cling on to her coat-tails.

Dashing through the year

Messing up KiwiBuild

A house built here and there

Wasn't enough to save poor old Phil.

Oh well never mind

Here's to a happy new year

Jacinda is good and kind

And a close friend of Stephen Colbert.

Jacinda Ardern, Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda all the way!

As for Labour's many faults

Just look the other way.

***

Away in a daydream

Asleep in the House

The little Lord Seymour

Was quiet as a mouse.

The leader of Act

Doesn't say boo to a goose

He's a party of one

Fancyfree and footloose.

He's the MP for Epsom

He's a representative

But he doesn't have friends

Takes more than he gives.

2020 will be crucial

He'll have to think fast

Or next year in politics

Will be his very last.

***

Gangs had better watch out

They better not bash

They better not clout

Or do anything rash

Mr Bridges is after your vote.

He's gonna crack down

He's gonna get tough

He's making big sounds

Like "Enough is enough"

Mr Bridges is after your vote.

He sees gangs when he's sleeping

He dreams of going to get 'em

He thinks it will appeal to voters

Who will make him the new PM.

He'll bluster all night

He'll bluster all day

He'll bluster all year

He'll most probably bluster today

Mr Bridges is after your vote.

Mr Bridges is after your vote.

Mr Bridges is after your vote.

***

I wish you a beautiful Christmas

I wish you a beautiful Christmas

And a beautiful New Year.

But if you doubt me, read the transcript. Okay? Read the transcript. All you have to do is read the transcript, and it's all there in black and white. The White House has released the transcript, and I invite fake news to report on it fairly and accurately. I invite the Democratic Party to read it, Nancy Pelosi to read it, and lying Hilary to read it. They won't, but I'll tell you who will. The people who come to my rallies. The people who voted for me as President. The people who will vote for me in 2020 as the next President. Four more years. Okay? Four more years. Think about that. Think about what that means for the planet, and I dare you, I challenge you, to go and have a beautiful Christmas and a beautiful New Year.

***

O come all ye hopefuls

Treading the election campaign

O come ye, O come ye

To Parliament.

The crazier the better

Give a satirist some material

Bring him joy in 2020

With your antics and your pleadings.

O come all ye hopefuls

O come all ye hopefuls

O come all ye hopefuls

No hard feelings! Merry Xmas.