

A shared pathway for cyclists and walkers between Waipawa and Waipukurau will soon be a reality.

The path aims to connect the two towns and make walking and cycling easier for the public.

"While we are strongly focused on safety, we also have a responsibility to encourage people to think about using different ways of getting around without driving a car," NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Rob Partridge said.

The path provides a separate area for cyclists and walkers, aiding in safety.

Advertisement

Construction is expected to begin in mid-2020.

Around 4.2km of path will be built on the eastern side of Taipairu Rd and State Highway 2.

"We are thrilled to see progress on these plans to better connect Waipukurau and Waipawa," Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker said.

"To provide safe access between the two towns for youth, in particular, but also for mobility scooters, cyclists, runners and walkers, will be an incredible addition to our drive to be as strong and connected as we can be as a community," Walker said.

The path has been something former mayors, councillors and community groups have been lobbying for for many years.