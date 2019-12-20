Steve Braunias presents his annual guide to the 20 most startling and glorious bits and pieces in Auckland.

Best sign: Colon Care Centre, 639 New North Rd, Kingsland

The Colon Care Centre in Kingsland, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
The Colon Care Centre in Kingsland, Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The rest of New Zealand routinely thinks that Aucklanders are full of it but that's just not true. Many, many Aucklanders sign up to get

Best old ruin: Avondale Racecourse

Best island: Watchman's Island/Te Kākāwhakaara

Best obscurely located store: Dingbats, 2 Liverpool St

Best school: King's College, Golf Ave, Ōtāhuhu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best national day: Austrian Club National Day Dinner, Sorrento, Cornwall Park

Best cemetery: Birkenhead cemetery, 228 Eskdale Rd

Related articles:

Best train station: Manurewa

Best theatre company: Tim Bray Theatre Company

Best new artwork: Boy Walking, Potters Park

Best old artwork: Orewa on a scallop shell

Best library: Davis Law Library, 13-15 Eden Crescent

Best second-hand bookstore: The Book Exchange, 8-10 Glendale Rd, Glen Eden

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best sporting event: Mathex, Barfoot & Thompson Stadium, 203 Kohimarama Rd

Best building: Mainfreight, 2 Railway Lane, Ōtāhuhu

Best white sci-fi inflatable: Holcim concrete silo, Ports of Auckland

Best courthouse: Waitākere District Court, 9-11 Ratanui St, Henderson

Best mall: Westfield Newmarket

Best vegetable patch: Keri Downs Park, Redhill, Papakura

Best dormant volcano: Mt Hobson