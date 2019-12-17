A teenager has been arrested over a stabbing in a Wellington park.

Armed police descended on Brooklyn's Central Park earlier this month after a woman was attacked and left with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports that a woman had been stabbed at about 11.45am on December 6.

She was found and taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow, charged over the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.