Police are still searching for an alleged attacker after an assault in a Wellington park, which left a woman with serious injuries.

Armed police were at Brooklyn Central Park earlier today after reports of a woman being assaulted.

A police spokeswoman said they were called about 11.45am.

She said armed police were at the scene as a precaution.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were at the scene and the woman had serious injuries.

The woman was transported to Wellington Hospital.

Cordons were put in place around the park, but had now been stood down.