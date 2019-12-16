A Kiwi tour guide is one of two people still regarded as missing on White Island.

Police have confirmed the identities of those still missing as Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, and 17-year-old Winona Langford, of Australia.

The teenager was on the island with her parents, Anthony and Kristine Langford, and 19-year-old brother Jesse when it erupted last week.

Her brother Jesse is in hospital and is now the only surviving member of his family.

Marshall-Inman was a White Island Tours skipper and is well-known among the local community.

He has been doing tours for the past 15 years and knew the risks, his family have said.

All those killed in the eruption have now been named by New Zealand authorities, except for an Australian man who died on Saturday and whose family requested that his details not be released.

He had been transferred to Sydney's Concord Hospital, where he died.

As well as the identities of those two people still on the island, police have also officially confirmed the death of Barbara Hollander, 49, and Richard "Rick" Elzer, 32.

Elzer's partner, Karla Mathews, also died in the eruption. A friend of theirs, Jason Griffiths, survived the eruption, but later died in hospital.

The trio were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and had been on the cruise with six other friends who had chosen not to go on the White Island tour that day.

Barbara Hollander, listed as a US citizen but who is an Australian permanent resident, is the mother of teenage brothers Berend "Ben" Hollander, 16, and Matthew Hollander, 13.

Matthew is the youngest person to have been killed in the eruption.

The boys' father and Barbara's husband, Martin Hollander, was yesterday confirmed as among the dead also.

CONFIRMED DEAD:

1. Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, Australian.

2. Tīpene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24, New Zealander.

3. Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Australian.

4. Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, Australian.

5. Anthony James Langford, 51, Australian.

6. Matthew Robert Hollander, 13, US citizen, Australian permanent resident.

7. Berend "Ben" Lawrence Hollander, 16, US citizen, Australian permanent resident.

8. Karla Michelle Mathews, 32, Australian.

9. Jessica Richards, 20, Australian.

10. Jason David Griffiths, 33, Australian.

11. Martin Berend Hollander, 48, Australian.

12. Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, Australian.

13. Richard "Rick" Aaron Elzer, 32, Australian.

14. Barbara Jean Hollander, 49, US citizen, Australian permanent resident.

15. Julie Richards, 47, Australian.

16. Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on Saturday, December 14. Family requested that his details not be released.

MISSING PRESUMED DEAD:

17. Winona Jane Langford, 17, Australian.

18. Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, New Zealander.