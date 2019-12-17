Heroic exploits

Feeling bewildered, sad and stunned all week watching out to sea every day since Monday's tragedy from my safe perch facing Whakaari/White Island and seeing HMNZS Wellington, grey, moving silently through the mists - appearing and disappearing from White Island to the heads and back, I needed something to head out from a grey, awful feeling.

What did I do ? I watched several times the 1983 Melbourne Cup replay when Kiwi won. Kiwi, just an ordinary New Zealander, trained on the farm and on the beach. I cheered up.

He turned ordinary into extraordinary.

The feats that all have done in our tragedy, from first responders to totally caring folk in their lounges. They are exceptional, extraordinary people in our wonderful Aotearoa and I am truly proud to be here among them.

Justine Adams, Ohope Beach.

Them and us

Boris Johnson has lied and obfuscated his way through this election as he has done throughout his political career.

He avoided tough media interviews, hid in a fridge, refused to debate and is silent on climate change. And he got away with it. He was aided and abetted by a virulent right-wing press who continued to flay the leader of the opposition. Johnson is definite in his rhetoric and so is Trump.

Simon Bridges sees Johnson as his role model. He calls him centre right. There is nothing centre about this man and party who have punished the most vulnerable citizens with austerity. The wealthiest and corporations have benefited from a generous tax regime and a blind eye to off-shore accounts.

The UK is a country of them and us. Is this what Simon Bridges wishes for NZ - business as usual for the National Party?

Michelle Hesketh, Grey Lynn.



Dock side

At one stage there was a proposal to build a new freight rail line from the Auckland port to the inland depot at Wiri. This single (or double) electrified track through Glen Innes would take slow, heavy freight trains off the existing higher-speed stop-start commuter lines. It would enable a large volume of freight to be moved to and away from the port, and could replace most of the trucks now carting containers on the inner-city roads.

What has come of that proposal? It was not even mentioned in recent reports written for the "move North" brigade. The costs and construction works required for this short rail link would be much less than the disruption of moving the port freight operation to somewhere else.

The port company could make better use of the space it already has by getting rid of several obsolete buildings. They could move most of their office and administrative functions off the working port area to an office block in the city. This would make room for additional rail facilities and more container handling area.

There is no more valuable use to Auckland for the existing port land than as an operating freight and passenger port. Other proposed uses can happen anywhere else in the city, the port needs the sea.

A working freight port, near to its market, is essential for Auckland.

Boyd Miller, Hauraki.



In the gun

There are two types of gun owners still holding military-style illegal weapons: Bad eggs who will never hand them in and thickos who need so much education, advertising, extensions and reminders that they are automatically dangerous to ever own a firearm. Both need to bite the bullet or take the consequences when caught.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest.



Truth sayers

Thank you Leighton Smith (NZ Herald, December 17) for taking the opportunity to denounce the undermining of democracy in America by a Democrat party so blatant in its ineptitude and obsession with reversing an election result, it is only the partisan media keeping them alive. Knowledge comes from recognising propaganda and looking beyond the political sympathies and bias of any media source by seeking information elsewhere.

Let not our media become as politicised as in America, where some sources have become so openly partisan they have lost all credibility.

June Kearney, West Harbour



Mind that child

The article "Will childcare investors learn to walk?" (NZ Herald, December 17) implies regulations that should ensure a level of safety and quality for our youngest learners, are actually there to block investors of listed childcare companies getting a decent return on their investment.

Childcare in New Zealand is reaching crisis point. There is a shortage of qualified teachers as they leave in droves due to poor working conditions, stress and low pay. The Government has been making promises but there is very little action. The Strategic Plan announced is not addressing the crisis anytime soon. Education spending should benefit children, not investors.

Education is for the common good and should be funded accordingly.

Chris Bayes, Torbay.



Shared lives

How refreshing it is to travel on public transport and walk the streets in Japan and New York, without having to listen to others' loud phone conversations, or any loud conversations.

To experience trains, subways and ferries where screens show messages requesting that phones are turned to silent – where loud talking is completely unacceptable and offensive.

Why, in Auckland, is it necessary for people to start up loud phone conversations as soon as they sit down on the bus, train or ferry?

I just want to sit quietly on the bus or enjoy the relaxing peaceful ferry ride home. I don't want to hear about your latest property investment, overseas trip, what happened at work or school or a verbatim report of the discussion you had with a friend/relative/colleague.

It is boorish and unpleasant.

J Leighton, Devonport.



Body blow

Bravo to Guy Body in his cartoon (NZ Herald, December 16) giving sage advice to Simon Bridges to emulate the politics of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

With Donald Trump masterfully on target to deliver the same crushing blow to the Democrats that Boris Johnson delivered to the UK Labour Party, Simon Bridges would be wise to serve as their apprentice.

The traditional blue collar parties of the left in the English-speaking world have all abandoned their traditional base and have moved to the extreme "woke" left led by the modern chardonnay socialists our universities are churning out.

The working class, who are socially conservative and proud of their heritage, have finally awoken and are not prepared to support these parties destroying the very foundations of our social democracy through their tribalism, trolling, spin and dirty politics. Good on Guy Body in showing Trump and Johnson standing astride those characteristics of the modern left.

Peter Walters, The Gardens.



Flock off

The Maunga Authority plans to cut down exotic trees from Owairaka Mt Albert and replant native trees.

Will they also remove sparrows and blackbirds and magpies and replace them with native birds?

Carrick Bernard, Mt Albert.



Lightbulb moment

In a moment of lunacy, we drove along Quay St and, of course, we were stuck in a line of traffic, not moving and giving us plenty of time to admire the heavy machinery on each side of the road.

It occurred to me that if the elves who design the phases for the lights could have them work in a wave phase then the traffic would keep moving. At the moment two blocks go green but there is a build up of traffic in a block further along where the light is red – with a helpful sign which says "stop for the red light".

So in the spirit of Christmas perhaps a change to the synchronisation of the lights would enable traffic to move at a less glacial pace.

Rae McGregor, Mt Eden.



Short & sweet

On 1080

The threats to DOC staff are as bad as Isis threats. The perpetrators should be charged under the new Terrorism Act. It is that serious. David Clemow, Papakura.

On socialism

The electoral destruction of socialists in the UK, USA, and Australia has an important message for our Prime Minister, who on her first day in office boasted that this was the end of capitalism in NZ. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

On tourists

I wonder if the thousands of passengers who visit Auckland each year on cruise ships are warned by the vessel operators, prior to disembarking, the danger of being hit by an e-scooter while walking the city streets. Gavin Baker, Glendowie.

On media

Your editorial "Recognising value of fourth estate" (NZ Herald, December 13) sketches the critical role media plays in our democratic engagement – and the crisis needing urgent resolution. Why can't our first 2020 cabinet meeting commission realistic solutions to growing media deficits? Steve Liddle, Napier.

On rugby

New All Blacks coach Ian Foster might amount to a hill of beans but he's been close to 20 years without much evidence of such expertise. John Rush, Mamaku.

On cyclists

Fine cyclists not using cycle ways? Just another law not being enforced like using mobile phones when driving etc etc. At least it will keep the politicians employed while everybody else wipes their backside on the rules. Pim Venecourt, Papamoa.

On Christmas

With the mind-boggling GST the Government will collect on the expected $5 billion of New Zealanders' Christmas shopping perhaps Jacinda could send us all a Christmas card? Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.