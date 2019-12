As families of those killed in the volcanic eruption prepared to observe a minute's silence a week on from the tragedy, one family was finally told the news their son was among the dead.

The family of Richard "Rick" Elzer, 32, were on board HMNZS Wellington - looking towards Whakaari/White Island - yesterday when their son and brother's death was officially confirmed.

A statement from the Elzer family was released via the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs last night.

"It has brought our family great relief to know that Rick was with the love of his life, Karla Mathews, at the time of the eruption and that they were together when they passed.

"Together with Karla's family, we will now be able to bring them home."

Australian tourists Jason Griffiths, Karla Mathews and Richard Rick Elzer were all passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship. Photo / Supplied

Efforts to find two remaining bodies on Whakaari/White Island have been hampered by poor weather this morning.

A Police Eagle helicopter left the mainland about 5.45am to carry out another aerial search of Whakaari/White Island, but was forced to turn back.

"Conditions are being assessed to determine the viability of a second attempt by Eagle or a shoreline search by [a] boat later this morning," police said.

The Police National Dive Squad will not be in the water today, the statement said.

Authorities earlier confirmed that Elzer's partner, 32-year-old Karla Mathews, had also died in the eruption.

The couple had been travelling with a friend - Jason Griffiths, 33 - and were passengers on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Griffiths is also among the dead; after succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Mathews' family released a statement earlier this week revealing that she was one of six people whose bodies were recovered from Whakaari/White Island last Friday.

"Our family is absolutely heartbroken and our big sister will be incredibly missed.

"We have an enormous sense of relief that she has finally been found and we patiently wait with the Elzer family for news of Karla's partner Rick so we are able to bring them home together."

The Mathews family thanked both New Zealand and Australian authorities for their help and work to help all families involved and affected by last week's eruption.

"We would like to especially thank the New Zealand Police for their unwavering efforts towards reuniting all families with their lost loved ones."