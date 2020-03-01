As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Our love was turned into a circus act

Will National unleash the Crusher early?

We need to straighten out our outdated drug laws

Why Scott Kuggeleijn shouldn't be playing cricket for NZ

Tantrums, threats and Brian Tamaki