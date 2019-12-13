One person was taken to hospital by ambulance after a vehicle struck a power pole between Hastings and Bridge Pa on Friday afternoon.

The person was trapped in the vehicle after the crash which happened on a stretch of Maraekakaho Rd, between the roundabout intersection with the Hawke's Bay Expressway and Ngatarawa Rd.

It was reported at 3.50pm and crews from Fire Emergency NZ crews from Hastings extricated the injured person who was then taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay

Regional Hospital in Hastings..

Police reported the person was seriously injured and the road remained closed at least four hours later.

Electricity supplier Unison reported about 400 customers had power supply cut as a result of the crash and while most had had supply restored, about 30 were expected to be without supply until as late as still 8.30pm.