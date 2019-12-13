Two people are believed to have suffered serious injuries in a crash in Southland this afternoon and helicopters from Dunedin have been dispatched to the scene.

A police spokesperson said emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Old Coach Road, Kaiwera, which is near Gore.

Police were called about 2.30pm.

Initial indications were two people had serious injuries.

Two helicopters have been dispatched from Dunedin and the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.