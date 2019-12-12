The bodies of six people are due to be airlifted off White Island today.

Police made the announcement at 10.30am as a recovery team continues an operation to get all victims remaining there off the island.

The bodies are now being prepared for airlifting and for the process to take them to the HMNZS Wellington by helicopter, police said.

Among the grief and devastation, there is work to do.

Police said earlier that things were going well and that they expected the recovery operation to continue for another two hours.

Members of the local community gather to sing and pray on the waterfront in Whakatane this morning as the recovery mission begins. Photo / Alan Gibson

Deputy Commissioner John Tims said: "The operation to recover the bodies from Whakaari/White Island is progressing and the team is well advanced with the recovery of the bodies."

Police earlier said the operation would take longer than expected due to the protective equipment members of the crew had to wear.

An officer called the gear "restrictive and heavy, but necessary".

Weather conditions, as well as sea state and the environment on the island five days after the eruption, are good for the operation.

There have been harrowing scenes in Whakatāne in the last few hours, as victims' family members and locals gathered at the wharf and shoreline to see off the recovery team and another vessel carrying victims' representatives.

A karakia was said and moving waiata sung at the site.

As the vessel carrying the family members returned, an elderly woman called out to it as women around her started to wail.

Chairman of White Island Tours Paul Quinn spoke to media outside the nearby marae this morning, explaining the traditional Māori protocol that was carried out as vessels went out to Whakaari in the early hours today.

"We took one of our White Island vessels that left at 4.30 this morning to conduct the service on the basis that - at this point - lifting the tapu off and preparing the way for the recovery team to go on to the island and do what they have to do."

Quinn said it was important that a service and blessing be held before the bodies were removed.

The scene early this morning as the recovery mission gets underway for the victims of the White Island eruption. Photo / Alan Gibson

The National Emergency Management Agency is co-ordinating the all-of-government response to the volcanic eruption, which took place on Monday afternoon.

More than 20 government and support agencies are responding to the incident.

The official death toll stands at eight as of yesterday afternoon.

A total of 21 people remain in hospitals around the country, while five of the victims have been flown to Australia for treatment.

Five people have been discharged from hospital.

Eight people, believed to still be on the island, are presumed dead.