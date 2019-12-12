Christmas came early for some of New Zealand's biggest media companies today and the man with the red hat and the big bag was a somewhat unlikely character.

One Winston Peters, New Zealand First leader, took to the podium usually reserved for the Prime Minister and threw his support behind a deal between NZME and Stuff.

"It [the news media] is a profession which is very, very hard to save. But save it, we're going to seek to do."

Seeing Peters suddenly becoming the saviour of the media industry was quite unusual for those in the press gallery who had gathered for the mysterious press conference this morning.

After all, when it comes to clashing with the media, Peters is usually the one leading the charge.

He has called journalists "drongos", "idiots", "morons" and "psychos".

He has also taken a page out of US President Donald Trump's playbook and taken to calling reports he does not like "fake news".

But today, it was a different story – at least for part of his press conference.

He expressed concern for the media industry and the fact the likes of Google and Facebook were "suffocating the industry".

Focus Live: Winston Peters throws support behind NZME's bid to rival news agency Stuff. Video / Mark Mitchell & Chris Tarpey

"My party's fundamental position always has been and remains that a fourth estate is essential, although sadly the news media is in dire straits."

But, unfortunately, that's where the niceties began and ended.

"Our reporters are younger [and] the depth of experience is shallower.

"To say you can walk off the street to become a press gallery reporter may be an exaggeration, but not much of one."

After he finished his pre-prepared statement – which included references to former prime minister Keith Holyoake and Thomas Jefferson – Peters opened up the floor for questions.

For a moment, the press core was uncharacteristically quiet; presumably, a bit stunned at what it had just heard.

After a few questions, Peters began to reveal a few key details about the genesis of his media plan.

For example, he said he had not briefed Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi on what he planned to say in his press conference.

"I get on with Kris Faafoi real fine; but we don't share our diaries, no," he said.

So, this will be news to him?

"Well, if you accurately report it, it will be serious news to him and he will be delighted."

Peters said he had been lobbied directly by both NZME and Stuff to green-light the merger.

In that meeting, Peters said he asked executives: "Why on Earth would you think coming to me was a good idea, given the way you have treated me in the past.

"But no one is beyond redemption," he said, to a chorus of laughter.

"If [Nelson] Mandela can walk out of Robben Island after 27 years and forgive his oppressors, so can I."

There was a brief intake at the audacity of the comment, before more laughter.

After a couple of months of contemplation, he said, he had changed his mind about the proposal.

"Actually, what is far more important than ... the way they have treated me is the character and shape of this democracy."

Asked if it was it something specific that changed his mind he said: "Yeah, your questions."