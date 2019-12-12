The international mail centre near Auckland Airport has been evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered.

The fire service and police were called around 1.40pm to the centre on Laurence Stevens Drive near the airport.

An Auckland Airport spokesman said the New Zealand Post facility was evacuated after "reports of a suspicious package".

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police are investigating," he said.

Police confirmed they had been on scene since around 1.46pm and were attending along with the fire service.

"The immediate area surrounding the package has been evacuated as a precaution," a spokesman said.

The NZ Defence Force's explosive ordnance device team had been notified and would attend the scene "in due course", he said.

The reported package came not long after nine fire trucks were sent to Auckland Airport where a plane made an emergency landing due to a smoke warning.

Air New Zealand flight NZ8109 from Auckland to Palmerston North landed safely just before 12.30pm and passengers have been put on other flights while the issue is investigated.