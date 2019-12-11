A flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Auckland International Airport, sparking a full-scale emergency response.

Nine fire trucks were called to the international terminal.

An Auckland Airport spokesman said an Air New Zealand plane had made an emergency landing. It had landed safely and was met by emergency services including St John and the fire service.

The flight, NZ8109 from Auckland to Palmerston North, had landed safely.

Police were also on standby, a police spokesman said.