Donations have been pouring in to help those affected by the White Island eruption on Monday.

Eight people are confirmed dead, and eight more are thought to be on the island and presumed to have been killed in the eruption.

Thirty survivors are in hospitals across the country, many with serious to critical injuries.

READ MORE:

• White Island eruption: Two more deaths in hospital overnight, official toll now eight

• White Island eruption: The dead, the missing and the injured

• White Island eruption: Emergency doctor describes 'war zone' horror at hospital

• White Island eruption: Another victim named as seven Aussies among nine missing

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page set up for Jason Griffiths, an Australian tourist, has received close to $8000 from about 200 donors.

It was set up by family friend Judyann Ainsworth when Griffiths was in a critical condition in hospital.

"It's with a heavy heart I say Jason has passed away, his mum and grandmother by his side," Ainsworth updated this morning.

"Please help bring Jason home and help the family say goodbye."

Australian tourists Jason Griffiths, (left) who has since died, and Karla Mathews and Richard Elzer, missing presumed dead. Photo / supplied

Griffiths had travelled on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and had gone on tour to Whakaari/White Island with two other friends Karla Mathews, 32, and her partner Richard Elzer, 32.

Both Mathews and Elzer are still missing, presumed dead.

Another GoFundMe page appealing for funds for American newlyweds Matt and Lauren Urey has reached $11,000.

The couple were on the cruise for their honeymoon, and had gone to White Island for a hike.

Advertisement

According to relatives, Matt had suffered burns to about 80 per cent of his body and Lauren to about 25 per cent of her body. Both needed surgery.

Fundraising organiser Aaron McKendry said all money raised would go to covering expenses for the couple and their family as a result of this disaster.

Lauren and Matthew Urey have been left with serious burns. Photo / Facebook

"While we are aware that the New Zealand healthcare system should cover all of their medical expenses while in hospital, we have no idea what their recovery is going to look like once they are out of hospital," he said.

A fundraiser to help family members of tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, who died trying to save tourists on the island, has been closed after surpassing its target.

The GoFundMe page to raise money for five relatives to travel from Vancouver to be with Marshall-Inman's family stood at $8550.

The money was to help "Renee and Lorne travelling to be with their three beautiful boys...to be with their brother, brother-in-law and uncle one last time".

Marshall-Inman was the first person to be identified as having died following Monday's eruption.

Hayden Marshall-Inman died in the explosion. Photo / Facebook

"I can't believe how many people have shown their support, this is absolutely amazing," fundraiser organiser Dana Such wrote.

"I am closing this off now because this has gone way above and beyond what I ever imagined."

Several other GoFundMe pages had been launched overnight and the organisation's Trust and Safety team are closely monitoring them, news.com.au reports.

"We are working around the clock to vet and verify the connection of all GoFundMe pages started in the wake of the incident to the impacted individuals and families," GoFundMe's regional manager for Australia Nicola Britton told news.com.au.

"As part of our continued commitment to being the safest place to give, we will ensure that funds reach the intended place."