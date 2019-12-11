Specialist drug and alcohol courts in Auckland will be made permanent and a new one will be opened in Hamilton, Justice Minister Andrew Little has announced as part of a pre-election-year promise for major reform of the justice system.

Releasing two independent reports deeply criticising the sector, Little on Thursday said the Government would embark on a "new direction" in the criminal justice system in a bid to tackle reoffending and incarceration rates.

"Thirty years of locking more people up for longer has not changed reoffending rates nor made communities safer," Little said.

"The old ways have failed us. They have resulted in too little rehabilitation and therefore more crime, while not doing enough to support victims."

While large-scale and long-term change is being promised, Little on Thursday also announced the two current Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Courts in Auckland and Waitākere would immediately be made permanent.

And the Government will fund a new, third court in Hamilton.

The courts take an experimental approach to repeat offenders with substance issues, putting them through intensive rehabilitation programmes in lieu of jail time and treating them as "participants".

The two pilot courts were set up in 2012 but expansion has been slow since. They're estimated to cost about $5 million a year more to run than regular courts for the same offenders – although reduced jail time offsets costs.

Little said the trial had proved effective, with participants within two years 23 per cent less likely to reoffend and 35 per cent less likely to commit another serious crime.

As part of the broader reform programme, Little on Thursday also promised another announcement in coming days about the environment in which "justice is administered", the roll-out of other specialist courts over time and to work with Māori in making decisions.

He said the Government was committing to "comprehensive system change over time that treats victims with respect and dignity".

Little said the two independent reports released on Thursday were the product of some of the most extensive community engagement on the justice system.

Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform - from the Government's Chief Victims Adviser, Kim McGregor – describes a "crisis of confidence in the criminal justice system for victims" and says major reforms are needed on a range of fronts.

It calls for an independent body to be set up to enforce victims' rights, a new system focused on restoring victim wellbeing and a variety of alternative justice processes.

The other report, Turuki! Turuki!, by Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora (the Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group) also called for "urgent transformative change".

It described the system as racist, failing Māori, failing to help victims and stop reoffending, and alienating. It calls for a cross-party agreement on transformation and an equal-power governance model with Māori among other sweeping changes.

Little said the Government would be open to reaching across the aisle in finding solutions.

The Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group – chaired by former National Party minister Chester Borrows - released its interim report in June, painting a bleak picture of failure at almost all levels of criminal justice in New Zealand.