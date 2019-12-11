A person has died in a collision between a car and a truck this afternoon on State Highway 1, north of Auckland.

The crash was reported at 12.42pm. Police said one person had died at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

The crash is on State Highway 1 near Wayby Valley Rd.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists in the area to expect delays.

"A serious crash has blocked a section of SH1 between Wayby Valley Rd [and] River Rd just south of Wellsford.

"Road closures are likely."

Fire, ambulance and police have all been sent to the scene.